HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $359.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $359.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.05.

HCA stock opened at $322.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

