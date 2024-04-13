WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KLG opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,730,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

