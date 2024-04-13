Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Amplify Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.09 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 122.36% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 184,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 342,482 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 70,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

