Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad Acquires 10,638 Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVNGet Free Report) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad bought 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,616 shares in the company, valued at $46,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Longeveron Price Performance

LGVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $44.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Longeveron by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longeveron by 78.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.