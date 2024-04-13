Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad Acquires 10,638 Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) CEO Mohamed Wa’el Ahmed Hashad bought 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,616 shares in the company, valued at $46,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Longeveron Price Performance
LGVN opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $44.00.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 3,020.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Longeveron Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longeveron
Longeveron Company Profile
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What are earnings reports?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.