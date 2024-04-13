Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.48.
About Metso Oyj
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metso Oyj
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.