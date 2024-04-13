Essex LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 1.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $185.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.19 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its 200-day moving average is $201.46.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,937.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $122,017.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total value of $25,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,002 shares of company stock worth $3,714,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

