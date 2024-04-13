Essex LLC Purchases 44,830 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 222.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.82% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

