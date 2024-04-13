Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.87 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

