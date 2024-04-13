Essex LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,035 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.24% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 45,958 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 159,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUG opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

