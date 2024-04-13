Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $59.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.