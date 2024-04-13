The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.20. 27,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 89,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

