Essex LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IDU opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $86.54.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

