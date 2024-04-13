Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 223,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 220,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

