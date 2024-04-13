United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,990 shares of company stock valued at $29,301,585. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 63,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $232.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

