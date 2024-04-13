Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and $4.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00059187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,731,091 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

