Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Declines By 30.6%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

USCB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $10.50 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Howard Feinglass bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,518,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017,680.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USCB Financial news, Director Howard Feinglass acquired 10,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $50,017,680.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at $539,559.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $196,184 over the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USCB

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.