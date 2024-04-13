Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Down 7.2 %

VEEE stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee Powercats ( NASDAQ:VEEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

