VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.77.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 3.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $9,136,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 203,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

