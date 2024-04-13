Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Urban One alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UONEK

Urban One Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.84 on Friday. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 155,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban One by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban One by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 275,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Urban One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urban One by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.