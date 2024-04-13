Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban One from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Urban One Stock Down 1.1 %
Institutional Trading of Urban One
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 155,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban One by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban One by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 275,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Urban One by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Urban One by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
