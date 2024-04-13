Analyzing Visa (NYSE:V) & MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) and MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and MoneyHero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 53.92% 50.02% 20.83% MoneyHero N/A N/A -8.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and MoneyHero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $32.65 billion 15.52 $17.27 billion $8.69 31.76 MoneyHero N/A N/A $23.22 million ($1.67) -1.25

Analyst Ratings

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and MoneyHero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 5 18 0 2.78 MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $296.87, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than MoneyHero.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats MoneyHero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services. The company also provides acceptance solutions, which include Cybersource that provides modular and value-added services for connecting merchants to payment processing; risk and identity solutions, such as Visa Advanced Authorization, Visa Secure, Visa Risk and Decision Manager, Visa Consumer Authentication Service, and payment-decisioning solutions for fraud prevention; and Visa Consulting and Analytics, a payment consulting advisory services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brand names. The company serves merchants, financial institutions, and government entities. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

