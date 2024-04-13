Essex LLC Increases Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.08% of Cassava Sciences worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 128,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after buying an additional 124,231 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 12.9 %

SAVA stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

