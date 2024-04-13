Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.27 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

