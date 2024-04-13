Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

