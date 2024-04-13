Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 902 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

