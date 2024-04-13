Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.09% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $576.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

