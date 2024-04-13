Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 227 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $95.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

