Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $134.56 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

