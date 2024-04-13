4,950 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.