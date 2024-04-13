Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 14,888 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 220.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $634,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

CQQQ opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.92 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

