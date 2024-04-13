56,000 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Taboola.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $588,593.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,028,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,835,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 23,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,729 shares of company stock valued at $990,806. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.