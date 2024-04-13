Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.70% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $32.88 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

