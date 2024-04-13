Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $229,000 Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,245 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of Innoviz Technologies worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 71.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $1.20 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

