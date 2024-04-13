Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $211,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Read Our Latest Report on EWBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.