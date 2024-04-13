Essex LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Essex LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 897,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex LLC owned 1.55% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 586,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.