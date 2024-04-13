Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

