CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWI opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials
In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
