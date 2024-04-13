CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

