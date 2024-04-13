Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 1.9 %

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

About Fortum Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.