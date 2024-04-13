Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Grows By 137.5%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

