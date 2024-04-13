Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

