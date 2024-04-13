Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $495.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

