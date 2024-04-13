Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 437,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 339,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

