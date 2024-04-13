GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.
GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
