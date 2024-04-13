Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.51. 27,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 144,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Better Choice Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

