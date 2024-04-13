Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.92. 210,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,540,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Airship AI Trading Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

