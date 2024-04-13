SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Short Interest Update

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPCX stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28.

Institutional Trading of SPAC and New Issue ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAC and New Issue ETF stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SPAC and New Issue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

