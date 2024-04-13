Litecoin Cash Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.85 million and $6.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,305,903 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,296,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00609205 USD and is down -14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

