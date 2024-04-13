MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $344.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $9,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

