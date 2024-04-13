Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

