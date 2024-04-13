Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. Research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 64.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $574,000. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 41.8% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.