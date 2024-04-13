Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Financial Review

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $7.64 million 161.22 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -4.78 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -1.16

Profitability

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Enovix and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -2,800.51% -77.74% -41.01% Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 5 0 2.83 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 286.95%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Enovix.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Enovix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

